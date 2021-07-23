The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Fredbear Games has revealed that they will be releasing The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands onto the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game has already been a success on Steam as well as on iOS devices, so this is just a natural expansion by the team onto a new device to widen their audience. At the moment they don't have a proper release date for the Switch version, only that it will be coming out sometime in Q4 2021. Considering how well the game did on other platforms, it would stand to reason it will do well on the Switch. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom along with some info on it as we wait to hear more from the devs about a release date.

Inspired by the likes of Kingdom and Alto's Adventure, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is an indie survival simulation game where players must build, discover, craft and more in order to survive a harsh winter climate. During the day players must manage workers, gather resources and prepare for the monsters that attack at night in the dark. As players progress they will unlock advanced building and crafting options including the ability to trade with new civilizations and discover hidden secrets. Combining role playing gameplay with strategy and survival, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands encourages players to take caution but also explore a diverse fantasy world in order to unlock all of the secrets hidden underneath the snow. When it comes to survival, the choices players must make are never easy. Hire more farmers to feed the growing community or employ guards to protect against the monsters? Each choice and each strategy employed could mean safety or destruction.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/mGlpLr_hyvE)