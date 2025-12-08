Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ARVORE, the boys, The Boys: Trigger Warning

The Boys: Trigger Warning Announced For VR Platforms

The Boys is getting its own VR game in the final season of the show, as The Boys: Trigger Warning is coming to multiple platforms

Article Summary The Boys: Trigger Warning is a new VR stealth-action game coming in 2026 from Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Arvore.

Play as a new character joining The Boys to battle Supes and infiltrate Vought in a new original story.

Beloved cast members like Laz Alonso and Jensen Ackles reprise their roles exclusively for the game.

The game blends iconic dark humor, story-driven gameplay, and brutal combat fans expect from The Boys series.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is collaborating with developer Arvore to make a new VR game based on The Boys, as they have announced The Boys: Trigger Warning. This new game is a stealth-action VR title where you play a brand-new character, recruited to be on the front lines of the war against the Supes, working with and fighting against multiple people from the TV show. The game doesn't have a set release date yet, but it will be released on Meta Quest as well as PSVR2 sometime in 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer, images, and info about it here.

The Boys: Trigger Warning

The Boys: Trigger Warning introduces an original character who accidentally uncovers a grotesque Vought secret that turns a family outing into carnage. Forced to become a Supe, the player joins The Boys to infiltrate Vought and take revenge in the most chaotic way possible. Blending stealth and combat with the franchise's signature dark humor, the VR title delivers a new story rooted in the world fans love. The game features beloved cast members returning to their roles, including Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Jensen Ackles also appears as a twisted interpretation of Soldier Boy, created exclusively for the game. The Boys: Trigger Warning showcases what becomes possible when a world-class entertainment franchise and an Emmy-winning VR studio collaborate, uniquely blending story and physical gameplay. The result is an experience only a creative partnership between Arvore and Sony Pictures VR could deliver, bridging gaming, fandom, and entertainment with an authenticity rarely seen in adaptations.

"From day one, we wanted to build an adaptation hand-in-hand with the people who defined this universe," said Ricardo Justus, Founder and Head of Studio at Arvore. "Working with the show's writers and cast allowed us to bring the edge, humor, and brutality that made the series iconic, delivered with the spark of magic only Arvore can create."

"We're thrilled to work with Arvore to bring The Boys: Trigger Warning to life in VR," said Lance Sloane, SVP of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Having the show's creators involved in shaping the experience allows us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and we're grateful to collaborate with our friends at Meta and PlayStation to deliver it to fans."

