The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 1: Bellsprout Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we begin our journey with the Bellsprout line.

Bellsprout: How cute is this? Artist Masako Tamashita shows an adorable group of Bellsprout milling about in a grassy field. This is the first card in the numbered set and it's one of my favorites as well. The simplicity of the image as well as little details like the two Bellsprouts in the background walking in synchronization make this such a fun card.

How cute is this? Artist shows an adorable group of Bellsprout milling about in a grassy field. This is the first card in the numbered set and it's one of my favorites as well. The simplicity of the image as well as little details like the two Bellsprouts in the background walking in synchronization make this such a fun card. Weepinbell: Weepinbell looks a little uncharacteristically green in this Miki Tanaka card, which departs from its normal yellow. I like the overt strangeness of this one quite a bit as well as the fun variety of leaves making up the background behind Weepinbell.

Weepinbell looks a little uncharacteristically green in this card, which departs from its normal yellow. I like the overt strangeness of this one quite a bit as well as the fun variety of leaves making up the background behind Weepinbell. Victreebel: Tanaka also illustrates the ultimate evolution of this line, Victreebel, using that same left-of-center art style to showcase this powerful Grass-type. Though the TCG doesn't have a Poison-type category, Tanaka showcases this aspect of Victreebel with the noxious "Fragrance" coming from the Pokémon's open mouth.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.