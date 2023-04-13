The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 20: Stoutland & Greedent Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith continues with the Mythical Sky Forme Shaymin, Stoutland V, and Greedent V.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at the first VSTAR from the set.

We wrap up the Normal-types as well as the standard Pokémon card section of Crown Zenith with these three spotlights. We have the Mythical Shaymin by artist by Yukiko Baba whos uses a cute colored pencil style to depict this fan-favorite in its Sky Forme. Stoutland gets its first-ever Pokémon V from artist MUGENUP, who is relatively new to the hobby with their first credit in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with Trevenant V, VMAX, and V Full Art. Finally, Greedent gets another V from Saki Hayashiro, who depicts this Pokémon's personality beautifully as it marvels over its collection of berries, its Nom-Nom-Nom Incisors gleaming with reflected light.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.