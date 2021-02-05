Pokémon TCG Sword & Shield Expansion: Complete Review

Back in February 2020, the Sword & Shield base set introduced the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG, debuting a new era of cards for collectors and players. Now that a year has passed, let's look back on this landmark set and see where it ranks in TCG history.

The Cards

Sword & Shield expertly walked the line with this base set by focusing on the perfect amount of new Pokémon and classic, fan-favorite species. There are many standout illustrations in the commons, uncommons, and regular rares with the above Pikachu card beautifully showcasing the franchise's mascot about to crackle into electrifying action.

The chase card of this set is the Marnie Rainbow Rare, with the Full Art version of the card as the second most valued and coveted pull. Gone are the days of disappointment at pulling a rare trainer card, thanks to the incredible artwork on these which carries over beautifully stylistically from the Sun & Moon era.

A New Era of the Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon V and VMAX cards replace the popular GX mechanic to varying success here, with the standouts being the Celebi V, Victini V, Lapras VMAX, and Snorlax VMAX. Some of these Vs end up looking a bit too 3D in their art style, but it's worth noting that the Full Art versions of these cards, which started a bit weaker here, end up being some of the most beautiful cards of all time in later Sword & Shield expansions.

Final Rating

7/10: Overall, the Sword & Shield base set is a good start to what later expansions will improve upon. There is beautiful art in the common and uncommon cards, and ultra-rare pulls such as the Celebi V and both of the Full Art Marnie cards put this set just a tick over Rebel Clash. There is very much a sense of figuring this generation out for the TCG in this set, with some of the best elements of this current era still to come. Rebel Clash debuted the current trend of Shiny Pokémon on Secret Rare gold cards, Darkness Ablaze improved upon the look of the Full Art Pokémon Vs, Vivid Voltage introduced a wider variety of species and added Amazing Rare cards, and now Battle Styles is bringing a new playing mechanic and a focus on alternate art cards. Don't forget, though, that Sword & Shield got the ball rolling and did it in the shadow of Cosmic Eclipse, which ended the Sun & Moon era with one of the most beloved sets of all time. That, among other things, makes this a set worthy of kicking off the Galar region.