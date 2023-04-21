The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 28: Textured Energies What are the differences between the two types of foil Energy Cards that Pokémon TCG collectors can find in packs of Crown Zenith?

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the main section of this set.

Crown Zenith included textured Energy Cards. Generally, Japanese sets are more likely to have hits like this, and they generally are considered Secret Rares. English sets often skip this part of expansions when adapting them. That makes it quite special that we got these brought into Crown Zenith. Notably, Crown Zenith also includes reverse holo energies which are close in style. Unlike the reverse Energies, these cards actually are numbered parts of the set like any other Pokémon card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.