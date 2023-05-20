The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 57: Deoxys Illustrations Deoxys was one of the most heavily featured Pokémon in the Pokémon TCG expansion Crown Zenith, featured on three Illustration Rares.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Deoxys got one Illustration Rare and two Special Illustration Rares in Crown Zenith, making it one of the most heavily featured species in the set. The first card, Deoxys VMAX, shows the Pokémon in its Defense Forme, with Orbeetle, in its Gigantamax form, hovering above. Gigantamax Orbeetle looks like a UFO, which can be taken is a visual reference to Deoxys' alien nature. The Lisa Frank-style art comes courtesy of Akira Komayama, who has been contributing illustrations to the Pokémon TCG since the Call of Legends set. Recent cards that you may remember Komaya for include the Genesect V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike and Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Deoxys also gets a vibrant Special Illustration Rare VSTAR. This beautiful card shows Attack Forme Deoxys soaring through the cosmos, its body glowing with a brilliant aura illustrated by DOM. DOM has been contributing to the TCG since this year's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making them a relatively new addition. Dom's most notable card so far is the electrifying Jolteon Character Rare from that very set. DOM's work continues into the Scarlet & Violet era with cards featuring Paldean species like Revavroom and Maschiff.

Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.