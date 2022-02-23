The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 8: Yveltal & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue an amazing Prism Star and two GXs.

Diancie Prism Star: When I started writing this piece, I ended up stopping in my tracks and checking my Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light binder to see if I had this card. This isn't a set that I have anywhere near completion, but I was pretty bummed to see that I hadn't pulled this one. You know, Prism Stars, in general, aren't quite popular, but I personally love these cards. To me, anything that the Pokémon TCG puts in the Reverse Holo slot enriches a booster box/pack opening experience greatly, and while Shinies and Character Cards are the reigning champions of this slot, I think Prism Stars are beautiful and worthy. This card in particular has such an ethereal art that would normally look odd on a Fighting-type card, but the gleaming silver Prism Star foil over the text box balances this card beautifully.

Yveltal GX: Continuing the Kalos theme here is Yveltal, who looks positively mighty on this card. This is definitely one of the more dynamic Ultra Rares of the set.

Dialga GX: The same situation with Palkia GX is happening here. The Pokémon TCG used the same artwork for the Palkia and Dialga in this set as they did in Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, with the only difference being that the Ultra Prism Palkia and Dialga were Dragon-type while the Palkia and Dialga of Forbidden Light have their secondary typing of Water- and Steel-type here. Personally, I always want a new artwork in cases like this, but I get the idea in theory. This is at least better than what was done with Mimikyu V in the newly released Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, as that set, which otherwise has all the makings of a modern classic, simply takes the Mimikyu V from Battle Styles and reprints it with no changes except the set symbol.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.