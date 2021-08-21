The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 17

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we conclude our journey with the Secret Rare cards of the set.

Gold Secret Rare Leaf Energy, Gold Secret Rare Lightning Energy, Gold Secret Rare Fighting Energy: Surprisingly, these Golden Energies are kind of chase cards! One of these is even the second most valuable card in the set. These, as Energy Cards, have more commonplace use in gameplay than a specialized Gold Trainer Item. Beyond that, they are also much more visually interesting. Notably. Golden Secret Rare Energies are now back in the Sword & Shield era with a new and improved look. Those, though, aren't ending up as highly valued just because the current sets have so many more coveted chase cards than the early Sun & Moon era. Gold Secret Rare Leaf Energy has a current market value of $30.59 and is the 5th most valuable card in the set. Gold Secret Rare Lightning Energy has a current market value of $38.68 and is the 2nd most valuable card in the set. Gold Secret Rare Fighting Energy has a current market value of $30.55 and is the 6th most valuable card in the set.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising culminates in a full set review.