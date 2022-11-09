The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 26: Full Art Gallade

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some more Full Art cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's Full Art Pokémon-V are Aerodactyle V, Gallade V, and Drapion V. Aerodactyl V comes to us courtesy of artist N-DESIGN Inc. who renders a classic interpretation of the character with an orange creamsicle background. The Gallade V is drawn by takuyoo with a sharp magenta background with lines of light cut into it, making it look like slashes from Gallade's sword-like limbs. N-DESIGN Inc. is also responsible for the Drapion V Full Art, which shows this scorpion-inspired Pokémon standing before a blue, white, and green background that evokes a body of water. It brings out the blue in Drapion's design over its eyes, on its claws, and on the final segment of its tail.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.