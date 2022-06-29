The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 15: Sigilyph

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with some Psychic-type cards.

Giratina: Illustrator Hasuno draws a beautiful Giratina that flows with vibrant color. At first glance due to its pose, I thought it was Origin Forme but this is actually Altered Forme Giratina seen from a dynamic angle. Giratina cards are often spooky and this one isn't not eerie, but I love how it plays with an unusual pastel and light palette for this macabre Pokémon.

Sigilyph GX: Have you noticed how sets further into a series block tend to try funkier choices out on their Ultra Rares? I personally love Sigilyph (damn, it burns me that I can't get one in my region in Pokémon GO) and am thrilled to see it on a GX. PLANETA Otani delivers a solid image here that I just wish had less text. Sorry, competitive players, but damn!

Meloetta: The Mythical Meloetta gets an adorable card with lush coloring and strong linework by nagimiso. Meloetta lazes about on a huge flower petal here, showing a nice use of perspective.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.