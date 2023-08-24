Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Forretress, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 1: Tera Forretress Ex

We kick off our art spotlight series on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved, the Paldean Starter & Treasures of Ruin-themed set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's begin our journey.

Artist Kouki Saitou illustrates a skeptical Pineco keeping a watch out in front of Ting-Lu's shrine. I like how even the basic cards tie into the set's overall Treasures of Ruin theme. Forretress is the evolved form of Pineco, and here, its Tera-type is the same as its base Grass-type. It won't be until the next set, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, that we will begin to see Tera-types different from base types. Like all Tera ex, this Forretress ex features light texturing and is rarer than standard ex.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

