The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 14: Frigibax Line

Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved covers the Frigibax line ahead of next week's Pokémon GO debut.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Frigibax line which, interestingly, debuts soon in Pokémon GO for the next Ultra Unlock event.

Frigibax is a new Paldean species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet era. Frigibax evolves into Arctibax, who then evolves into Baxcalibur, a Pseudo Legendary Pokémon. All three of them are Dragon/Ice-types. Let's take a look at their Dex entries.

Frigibax absorbs heat through its dorsal fin and converts the heat into ice energy. The higher the temperature, the more energy Frigibax stores. This Pokémon lives in forests and craggy areas. Using the power of its dorsal fin, it cools the inside of its nest like a refrigerator. Arctibax freezes the air around it, protecting its face with an ice mask and turning its dorsal fin into a blade of ice. It attacks with the blade of its frozen dorsal fin by doing a front flip in the air. Arctibax's strong back and legs allow it to pull off this technique. This Pokémon blasts cryogenic air out from its mouth. This air can instantly freeze even liquid-hot lava. It launches itself into battle by flipping upside down and spewing frigid air from its mouth. It finishes opponents off with its dorsal blade.

The artists behind these cards include Akira Komayama in the Frigibax all the way left, AKIRA EGAWA one over, the iconic Kouki Saitou on the Arctibax one over, and finally, Shin Nagasawa on the holographic Baxcalibur.

You can catch these soon in Pokémon GO during this upcoming event:

Date and time: Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur

Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur Ultra Unlock bonuses continuing from the Paldean Adventure event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without the use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased, continued from A Paldean Adventure : Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Paid Timed Research: I've Got Your Back: This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Two encounters with Pawmi Pawmi Backpack avatar item Three Rare Candy One Incubator 10 Silver Pinap Berries 921 Stardust 9210 XP Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator, Kleavor, Bombirdier (can all be Shiny) Tier Five: September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk 10KM Eggs: Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs

Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs Field Research encounters: Pawmi

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

