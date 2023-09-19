Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: larvitar, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 24: Larvitar Line

The summer 2023 Pokémon TCG set Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved doesn't only feature Paldean species. The Larvitar line gets an appearance.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Larvitar line from this set.

The Larvitar line busts into the Scarlet & Violet era with a solid line of cards. Artist Haru Akosaka illustrates Larvitar sitting on what looks like a small patch of grass in the middle of a cave, though the background is so finely detailed that it's actually a bit hard to tell what I'm looking at. The next card in the line is Pupitar by Shigenori Negishi, and it doesn't have the same problem. This is a simplistic style that evokes the kind of blend of computer-generated art and traditional illustration that we saw back in the Diamond & Pearl era more frequently. Finally, the line climates in a Dark-type Tyranitar, which is a holographic card showing this badass Pokémon roar in the middle of a volcano with art by hncl.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

