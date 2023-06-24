Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cetoddle, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 13: Cetoddle Line

Cetoddle, a new species out of the Paldea region, debuts in Pokémon TCG with the first Scarlet & Violet set, now in stores.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at more Water-type cards featuring new Paldean Pokémon.

The Cetoddle line debuts in Scarlet & Violet with two cards, both of which show this Paldean Pokémon looking enthusiastically joyful. Artist Shin Nagasawa illustrates the one to the left, while longtime contributor Kouki Saitou draws the Cetoddle in the middle. Anesaki Dynamic finishes the line with its evolution, Cetitan. Let's get to know these new Pokémon by observing their Dex entries. First, Cetoddle:

This species left the ocean and began living on land a very long time ago. It seems to be closely related to Wailmer. It lives in frigid regions in pods of five or so individuals. It loves the minerals found in snow and ice.

Now, Cetitan:

This Pokémon wanders around snowy, icy areas. It protects its body with powerful muscles and a thick layer of fat under its skin. Ice energy builds up in the horn on its upper jaw, causing the horn to reach cryogenic temperatures that freeze its surroundings.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

