Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: gardevoir, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 20: Gardevoir Ex

The Ralts line which culminates in a Gardevoir ex is one of the main features of Scarlet & Violet, the first Paldean Pokémon TCG set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Ralts line, which culminates in Gardevoir ex.

We get the whole Ralts evolutionary line with a cute Ralts by Tika Matsuno, a prancing Kirlia by kawayoo, and of course, the Gardevoir ex by N-DESIGN Inc. When these cards initially debuted in the Japanese releases that serve as the source material of the English-language Scarlet & Violet, I knew that whatever Secret Rare version of the Gardevoir ex that we'd get would be one of the set's top chase cards. That ended up being true of the Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, which we will spotlight in a future piece. Gardevoir is a major fan favorite, as is the entire Ralts line.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!