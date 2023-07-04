Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 23: Psychic-Type

Our spotlight series on the first-ever Pokémon TCG set to delve into Paldea and the Scarlet & Violet games continues with Psychic-type cards.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at some more Psychic-type cards.

First off, we have a common Flabébé to the left by Mizue. The entire Flabébé evolution line of Floette and Florges appears in the set, with the red coloring.

Dedenne gets two cards in Scarlet & Violet, but it's the card pictured above in the middle by zig that stands out. The innocence on Dedenne's face is cute, and the coloring on the sky is beautifully realistic, casing a bright glow over the field of white flowers in which this mousey Pokémon stands.

With the final card to the right, we get some rare Klefki love. Klefki is a holographic rare in this set with artwork by GOSSAN. The holo looks terrific on this card due to the artist's use of light in their coloring.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!