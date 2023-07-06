Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Flittle, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 25: Flittle Line

Flittle and Espathra get four dedicated cards in the main numbered set of Pokémon TCG's March 2023 set, the Paldea-themed Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Flittle evolutionary line.

The Flittle line of Pokémon is introduced in Scarlet & Violet as new pure Psychic-types. In this TCG debut, Flittle itself gets two cards, and its evolution Espathra gets one. Let's take a look at their Dex entries and get to know these new species better. First, Flittle:

Flittle's toes levitate about half an inch above the ground because of the psychic power emitted from the frills on the Pokémon's belly. It spends its time running around wastelands. If anyone steals its beloved berries, it will chase them down and exact its revenge.

And now, Espathra:

It immobilizes opponents by bathing them in psychic power from its large eyes. Despite its appearance, it has a vicious temperament. It emits psychic power from the gaps between its multicolored frills and sprints at speeds greater than 120 mph.

The two Flittle cards are illustrated by Tika Matsuno and Pani Kobayashi while Espathra and the final Flittle card is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game at Bleeding Cool.

