The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 6: The Pika Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's take a look at the Pikachu line.

I love, love, love a good Pikachu card. I always say that Pikachu is underrated as a result of it being the most popular Pokémon. Pikachu is so ubiquitous that a lot of people forget how adorable it is. This specific Pika is cute as heck, with a dazzling rainbow in the background. And we also have…

Rainforest Raichu! Raichu often gets forgotten by the Pokémon TCG for long stretches of time due to Pikachu being the franchise mascot. Often, Pikachu will take the Ultra Rare slot (EX, GX, V, VMAX) leaving Raichu out of the set. Raichu's presence in Shining Legends as one of the main hits is a huge win for this set to me. Raichu fans should also note that it is expected that we will be getting Raichu cards in the upcoming set dropping this February, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.