Bullet Yeeters Announces Spring 2025 Release Window

The new third-person PvP shooter Bullet Yeeters announced that it will be released for PC platforms sometime in the next few months

Article Summary Bullet Yeeters set for a Spring 2025 release on PC gaming platforms Steam and Epic Games Store.

Engage in chaotic PvP battles using jetpacks and unique characters in quirky environments.

Features include deathmatches, battle royale, and the thrilling floor is lava mode.

Play co-op vs. bosses, customize characters, and rule the battleground with style.

Indie game developer Yeeters Team and publisher Brightika Publishing announced that they will release their new title, Bullet Yeeters, sometime this Spring. The game is a ridiculous third-person PvP shooter that has been built around vertical combat. You'll have an array of fighters and weapons who use jetpacks and other means to fight each other in chaotic quick combat, as they have basically made a game for players looking for something off and fun that feels different. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Bullet Yeeters

Bullet Yeeters pays tribute to a classic trope in competitive shooters – shrinking its cast down and turning any messy room into an ever-shifting battleground. With beefy guns and a wide cast of characters with their own powers to turn the tide, it's not just the bullets that are getting thrown around here. Yeet yourself into action with Bullet Yeeters' funky-fresh jetpack mechanics. Blast into the air at any point, pick your landing spot and launch to high shelves, dense cover or straight in your opponent's face for a friendly buckshot greeting!

Bullet Yeeters is designed to be accessible to players of all skill levels, starting with gentle bot-matches to get newcomers on their feet, then escalating into increasingly complex modes. There's classic deathmatches (teams optional) with fast respawns, a tense battle royale where cover is life and keeping your partners on their feet is half the challenge. Oh, and who can forget that childhood favourite – the floor is lava! That garish carpet is now instant death, so make sure you tread carefully, or shove enemies into it for a spicy surprise.

While PvP is the meat and potatoes of Bullet Yeeters, those wanting a friendlier time can sign a temporary truce to tussle with some spectacular boss enemies. Oversized toys and nanobot monstrosities rampaging through the house like miniature kaiju, and you're just the jetpacking miniature commando squad to take them down. Claim your prizes, equip your characters and customize them to your heart's content, then return to the battleground with maximum swag. You might not be the tallest of heroes, but you've got big drip.

