Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Releases New Daima DLC Pack

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has released a brand new DLC pack available now called Daima – Adventure Through the Demon Realm Part 1

Play as Goku and friends transformed into children, battling the Demon Realm King and unique enemies.

Explore the Third Demon Realm, collect new items, and master Goku (Mini)'s exclusive Power Pole technique.

Experience original story content and fresh perspectives on classic characters and lore within the Demon Realm.

Bandai Namco dropped a brand-new DLC today for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as they take players through the world of Daima. Officially called Daima – Adventure Through the Demon Realm Part 1, players will experience a new story-driven chapter while being able to collect new items and play as different characters from the franchise. We have the finer details below from team, and a trailer to check out, as the content is available now.

Daima – Adventure Through the Demon Realm Part 1

In Daima – Adventure Through the Demon Realm Part 1, Goku and his friends have been transformed into children by Gomah, the Demon Realm King, who seeks to weaken them as part of his plan to conquer both realms. Players will explore the Third Demon Realm, a completely new area featuring floating islands, mysterious Skyseed plants, and powerful new enemies, including the Tamagami, guardians of the Dragon Balls in the Demon Realm, and the Gendarmerie, its military police force.

Players will relive some of the most iconic adventures of the series through the eyes of Goku (Mini) and his friends Glorio, Shin and Panzy, and experience battles as depicted in the anime by utilizing the Power Pole, a new technique unique to Goku (Mini) Super Saiyan. The DLC also includes original story content not seen in the anime, shedding new light on the Demon Realm and characters like Panzy, whose personal space, Panzy's Room, offers a new perspective into the world and lore.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

For the first time, you can play the rest of the story. Step into the universe of Dragon Ball Z in all its iconic glory and become the hero you were always meant to be! A hero on an unending quest to become the greatest warrior in the universe. The son training to live up to his father's epic legacy. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you'll live through every moment in breathtaking clarity. You'll meet the people who shape the story, take on a would-be hero's life, and learn firsthand exactly what's worth fighting for!

