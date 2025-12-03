Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV: Season of Divine Intervention Arrives Next Week

Diablo IV has revealed deatils about the brand-new Season of Divine Intervention, as the Lesser Evils are set to be released next week

The Lesser Evils return, led by Azmodan, unleashing chaos and evolving enemy combat mechanics in Sanctuary.

Major itemization overhaul with new Tempering and Masterworking features for customizing gear and power.

Season Rank system replaces Season Journey with tougher challenges and greater rewards for dedicated players.

Blizzard Entertainment has provided new details about the next season for Diablo IV, as Season of Divine Intervention arrives next week. Aside from seeing a new storyline where the Lesser Evils have started invading the Sanctuary, players will see major changes to itemization settings, as well as monster combat mechanics. Enjoy the trailer and dev notes here, along with the full patch notes on their website, as the new season arrives on December 11, 2025.

Diablo IV: Season of Divine Intervention

In times of greatest strife, that which can stand against overwhelming evil is most often the light of the Just. Season of Divine Intervention goes live on December 11 at 8:30 p.m. PST. The Lesser Evils return to spread chaos, with Azmodan driving the assault. An unbound angel descends—granting Divine Gifts to those who resist this demonic invasion. Major permanent updates arrive to itemization in Masterworking and Tempering, and strike against advanced foes as monster combat evolves to provide a fresh challenge. Advance through an all-new Season Rank system to earn rewards, face Heaven and Hell as Sanctuary awaits judgment.

Azmodan's Return: Joined by Belial, Andariel, and Duriel, Azmodan and the Lesser Evils wreak havoc on Sanctuary, taking advantage of the chaos surrounding Akarat's mysterious return. Players utilize Nightmare Affixes to gain Divine favor.

Joined by Belial, Andariel, and Duriel, Azmodan and the Lesser Evils wreak havoc on Sanctuary, taking advantage of the chaos surrounding Akarat's mysterious return. Players utilize Nightmare Affixes to gain Divine favor. Monsters Evolved: Smarter and deadlier enemies plague Sanctuary with clearer combat roles. Enemies' dynamic behavior encourages players to adapt their approach to confrontations.

Smarter and deadlier enemies plague Sanctuary with clearer combat roles. Enemies' dynamic behavior encourages players to adapt their approach to confrontations. Itemization Overhaul: With Tempering and Masterworking streamlining the item journey, players can directly set affixes from a Tempering Recipe. Masterworking improves the Quality of an item, which gives a bonus to the base damage, armor, or resistance of an item.

With Tempering and Masterworking streamlining the item journey, players can directly set affixes from a Tempering Recipe. Masterworking improves the Quality of an item, which gives a bonus to the base damage, armor, or resistance of an item. Sanctification: The powers of the High Heavens grace player items as one final and powerful upgrade, channeling Angelic power into gear. Sanctifying items has the chance to apply a bonus Legendary power, improve an Affix, add or replace an Affix, and, in rare instances, even make items indestructible.

The powers of the High Heavens grace player items as one final and powerful upgrade, channeling Angelic power into gear. Sanctifying items has the chance to apply a bonus Legendary power, improve an Affix, add or replace an Affix, and, in rare instances, even make items indestructible. Season Rank: The Season Journey evolves into a more challenging version with even greater rewards. Known as Seasonal Rank, this system requires players to complete a Capstone Dungeon before progressing to the next Rank.

