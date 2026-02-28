Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, Leap Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Has Confirmed PC & Console Launch This May

After being in Early Access for about a year and a half, Realm Of Ink has been given a late May launch date for PC and consoles

Article Summary Realm Of Ink officially launches on PC and all major consoles this May 2026 after Early Access.

Experience fast-paced action roguelite combat set in a stunning, Chinese-inspired ink-style world.

Play as Red, a swordswoman fighting to break free from her scripted destiny inside the Book Spirit.

Explore evolving combat forms, powerful Ink Gems, unique perks, and companions drawn from folklore.

Indie game developer Leap Studio and publisher 4Divinity have confirmed the official release date for Realm of Ink. The team dropped a new trailer this week for the fast-paced action roguelite presented in a Chinese-inspired ink-style art, confirming the game will arrive on May 26, 2026, as it will be released on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer above!

Realm of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives. Blending stunning ink-style visuals with razor-sharp action roguelite combat, Realm of Ink follows Red, a swordswoman who discovers her fate is bound to a scripted world ruled by unseen forces. To survive, she must defy destiny itself, rewriting her story through mastery of multiple combat forms, Ink Gems, evolving companions, and rebirth-driven progression.

Evolving Action Combat: Switch between distinct combat forms, combine powerful Ink Gems, and build creative loadouts that change with every run.

Switch between distinct combat forms, combine powerful Ink Gems, and build creative loadouts that change with every run. Rebirth-Forged Progression: Death reshapes the narrative, unlocking new abilities, forms, and story paths as you fight to break the ink-bound cycle.

Death reshapes the narrative, unlocking new abilities, forms, and story paths as you fight to break the ink-bound cycle. Deadly Ink Pets: Summon and evolve companion creatures that support you in battle with unique forms and abilities.

Summon and evolve companion creatures that support you in battle with unique forms and abilities. Master Ink Gems: Enhance your abilities with over 40 powerful Ink Gems, from Tiger and Dragon Ink to Venom, Curse, and Burning variants that reshape each run.

Enhance your abilities with over 40 powerful Ink Gems, from Tiger and Dragon Ink to Venom, Curse, and Burning variants that reshape each run. Deep Perk Synergies: Discover over 200 unique perks, including Shadow Kite, Octagram Dart, and Doom Gauge, enabling creative and devastating builds.

Discover over 200 unique perks, including Shadow Kite, Octagram Dart, and Doom Gauge, enabling creative and devastating builds. A Striking Eastern-Inspired World: Explore shifting realms filled with creatures and myths drawn from Chinese folklore, brought to life through expressive ink-style art.

