The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 20: Hisuian Arcanine

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move onto the Fighting-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Hisuian Arcanine is of course the evolution of Hisuian Growlithe, who was the first region-based species to be revealed in the promotional material of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Legends: Arceus invites the player to travel back in time to the ancient region of Hisui which is actually the modern Sinnoh. Hisui saw species evolve differently which resulted in species like Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine. The original Arcanine is a Fire-type with Hisuian Arcanine being a Fire/Rock-type and the TCG of course groups Rock-types and Ground-types in with their Fighting-types. This card is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, whose use of fire here could be a bit more realistic to my eye.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.