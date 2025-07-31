Posted in: Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: Haikyu!! Fly High

Haikyu!! Fly High! Launches On Mobile Devices Today

Haikyu!! Fly High! has officially launched on mobile devices this morning, as you can play the anime volleyball title on iOS and Android

Recruit, train, and compete with iconic Haikyu!! characters in high-energy, 3D volleyball matches.

Story mode features faithfully recreated scenes, original voice cast, and powerful signature moves.

Build your dream team, strategize formations, and dive into mini-games for nonstop volleyball excitement.

Mobile developer and publisher Garena has launched its latest mobile game, Haikyu!! Fly High!, based on the anime series of the same name. Now you too can live the excitement of being a high schooler who plays competitive volleyball, with all of the characters from the series on display and several storylines to explore. Enjoy the game as it's out now on iOS and Android.

Haikyu!! Fly High!

In Haikyu!! Fly High!, players get to recruit, train, and compete with iconic volleyball players from the anime series. In assembling unique team combinations and deploying strategic formations, players will face off in thrilling matches, brought to life through high-quality 3D visuals and cinematic skill animations that capture the intensity and exhilaration of the sport. Feel the heat of the court like never before! With fully rendered 3D visuals and lifelike characters, every match comes alive with intense energy and precision. Dive into realistic volleyball action where every spike and block is a thrilling experience!

Revisit the heart-pounding moments of Haikyu!! with faithfully recreated scenes from the original anime. Fully voiced by the original cast, each dialogue is packed with emotion and intensity. Witness the journey of Karasuno High as they rise to the top with unforgettable characters and rivalries! Every character's signature move are brought to life with breathtaking animations. From Hinata and Kageyama's seamless "Quick Attack," Oikawa's powerful jump serves, to Kuroo's masterful blocks, each move is full of power and style. Feel the intensity of the court with every play!

Assemble and train your players to create the ultimate dream team! Strategize based on your opponents' strengths and weaknesses, and push your team to reach their full potential. Lead your dream squad to dominate the high school volleyball scene and become a legendary team! It's more than just volleyball matches—it's a volleyball lifestyle! Enjoy activities like building your base, testing your knowledge with trivia challenges, and trying out fun, engaging mini-games. There's always something exciting to explore!

