The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 7

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

Jangmo-o: Could a Pokémon be cuter? Short of being Helioptile, I just don't know. The new Dragon-type of Generation Seven gets a soft, painted card here with a hazy, dreamlike quality. While I still am sad that the Pokémon TCG switched the Dragon-type coloring from the blackish-green ombré to this sort of dark yellow, soupy color, the quality of the artwork shines through.

Minccino: It seems as if this card is the answer to "Could a Pokémon be cuter?" Minccino is another standout in Crimson Invasion because more than any other set in the Sun & Moon era, this set has dark and creepy artwork. As a result, this adorable artwork catches the eye.

Silvally GX: This card is bringing Jurassic Park vibes with that claw. This is a perfect example of how a pose can help improve an otherwise standard style of artwork.

