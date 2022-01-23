The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 9

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

Today, our retrospect focuses on the Full Art Ultra Beast GXs of Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion. These four Full Arts are the first of this specific card variant, which is characterized by red linework rather than the silvery blue linework used on standard Full Art GXs. This actually works quite well for me to help these cards stand out, especially in instances like Buzzwole and Kartana, where the base designs aren't exactly appealing to me. Nihilego and Guzzlord stand out as the best artwork here though with the simple but effective Nihilego illustration giving spooky vibes while the creepy Guzzlord looks like it's about to burp up a dark alternate universe. While the focus on Ultra Beasts over recognizable favorites is considered a weakness of Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion, looking at the cards by themselves shows that there is still a lot to like about these illustrations.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Crimson Invasion tag below.