The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 19

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Eevee: One of the cutest cards in the set, this Eevee card bridges the two themes of Evolving Skies (Eeveelutions and Dragons) as Eeevee stares out in wonder at a majestic Rayquaza flying by.

Smeargle: Oh, man. This is a bit complicated. We're about to get into the biggest flaw of Evolving Skies which is… I'm almost scared to say it because I know it's soon, but I'll just come out with it: it has the potential to be ranked as one of the greatest Pokémon TCG sets of all time. Its biggest flaw, though, is that the Japanese Eevee Heroes, which Evolving Skies in part adapts, includes multiple cards tying into this Smeargle. Smeargle leaves a paint trail on its card, other Pokémon observe it. Some of those cards are cut from Evolving Skies! That… is egregious. This card, though, is an all-timer. Great alone, even greater in the context of the overall connecting story it tells.

Talonflame: This Talonflame rare card is so beautiful that I almost preferred pulling this over some of the rare holos in the set. If any rare card deserved the upgrade to holo, it should've been this one.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.