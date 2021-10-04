The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 23

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Glaceon V Alternate Art: One of the cutest Alternate Arts in the set, Glaceon curls up on a bench on a snowy day. The atmosphere is perfectly illustrated and Glaceon's depiction tells a story here. Glaceon looks pensive here, as if pondering its connection to the snow as the world begins to move into spring.

Arctovish V Full Art: This card was destined to get a bad reaction. It's just not fair to put ol' fish lips over here into a set where the other cards you can pull as Full Arts are Eeveelutions or Rayquaza. In earlier Pokémon TCG sets like Battle Styles or Darkness Ablaze, this would've been so much less of a bummer to pull. It's a nice card on its own merit with a funny Pokémon and a cool color palette.

Jolteon V Full Art: Jolteon pops terrifically with sharp yellow over the deep blue background, making for an electric Full Art.

