The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 14

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Lucario V & Tyranitar V: Both of these were Pokémon V that appeared in other (somewhat) recent sets that get a new version with different artwork here. First, we have Lucario V, which also appeared with different artwork in Champion's Path. Here, we see Lucario doing the blatantly Kamehameha-inspired "Aura Sphere" move, which is also reflected on the card's move for competitive players. Then, we have Tyranitar who was one of the set mascots of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles where it had its first Pokémon V. It was also featured as a promo in the Tyranitar V Striker Tin, which makes this the third standard Pokémon-V that Tyranitar has gotten. Both of these have the standard, CGI-style artwork that we have come to expect on Pokémon Vs. I think they're two of the cooler species that Fusion Strike includes, but the artwork here makes them blend in with the rest of the set rather than stick out.

