The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 4

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Ah, man! I love when the Pokémon TCG does this. When I did my first Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike opening, it was the day before the setlist was posted online. The Pokémon Company sent me a booster box and Elite Trainer Box to open right here on Bleeding Cool. I always go for the booster box first because it's a thrilling, marathon of an opening. Also, the Elite Trainer Boxes come with a guide that has the complete set list… and isn't it more fun to just dive in somewhat blind? I remember going through the set and realizing halfway through that I was pulling two entirely different versions of Vulpix. It made me begin to search to see if we were getting two Ninetails, too, and lo and behold! The artwork here is beautiful, with both Ninetails, in particular, standing out as incredible illustrations of this Pokémon. Ninetails has been a staple of the TCG since Base Set, and I'd clock these two pieces as some of the best artwork we've seen for this iconic Pokémon.

