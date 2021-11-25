The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 6

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

I mentioned in our installment covering the Vulpix and Ninetail cards featured in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike that I love when the Pokémon TCG doubles up on cards in a set. A Pokémon featured twice with different artwork feels like a fun second helping. That's just the key, though.

Different artwork.

We get two Cinderace V in this set and wow, oh wow do they look similar. They are in virtually the same pose, launching a kick at the same part of the card with nearly the same fiery effect. I strongly feel that this is too close even if one card was a promo and the other was in the set, let alone being in the same set together.

What makes it more tolerable is the presence of the Galarian Starters getting the Gigantamax versions of their VMAXes in this set, which means that we get this Cinderace flying on top of a hilariously large ball of face-shaped flames.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.