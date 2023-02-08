The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 2: Kanto Bugs Let's look back at the artwork of Pokémon TCG's Sun & Moon-era set, Team Up, which featured the classic Bug-types of Kanto.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we begin with the Grass-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Because of the Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! focus, Sun & Moon – Team Up ends up having a strong Kanto line-up. Artist Shibuzoh. delivers a cute, storybook-style Weedle with a unique and fun use of textured brushes on the color. Slakoth gets a little appearance in the back, hanging from the tree behind Weedle. Naoyo Kimura balances a detailed realism and the traditional anime style for Paras, which shows this classic Kanto bug examining a growth of mushrooms as if comparing them to its own. Similar in style to this is Eri Yamaki's Pinsir, which shows this species perched on a tree, looking ready to pounce and do some aggressive pinching.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.