The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 24: Dragon-Types

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Dragon-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Team Up cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Team Up features an array of solid Dragon-types with a strong focus on Kanto. Exeggutor was originally a Kanto species, but it was the Alolan form that became a Dragon-type. Artists Anesaki Dynamic and Sanosuke Sakuma depicts this Pokémon in very different ways, with Dynamic's card showing just how far a headbutt from Exeggutor can come from while Sakuma illustrates how differently Exeggutor's three heads parent their Exeggcute. Midori Harada the kicks off the Dratini line with a unit of a Dratini. What a chonk. We get another Dratini card from iconic artist Kouki Saitou who recently drew the nine-card Art Rare connecting set from Crown Zenith. Artist kirisAki illustrated an icy blue Dragonair while Megumi Mizutani delivers a powerful Dragonite kicking up a windstorm.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.

