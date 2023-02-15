The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 9: Kanto Electric-types Our retrospective spotlight on Pokémon TCG's Alola-themed Sun & Moon era continues with Team Up and a selection of Kanto Electric-types.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Electric-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

More Kanto, but with a twist this time. Sun & Moon introduced the Alola region, which itself introduced regional variants which put a twist on some old classics, including one of the Kanto classic Rock/Ground-types Geodude, who became part Electric-type. This Alolan Geodude card is a Yuka Morii image, which anyone familiar with her work can tell from a glance due to her unique use of clay sculptures. Also quite unique is Asako Ito, who uses crochet to create this Electrode card with a Voltorb in the background. Morii and Ito cards enrich every set in which they appear. Finally, artist kawayoo delivers a traditionally illustrated by no less cool Zapdos, giving the Legendary Electric/Flying-type Bird of Kanto an epic card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.