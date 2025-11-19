Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apes Warfare, GigaQuests, Stoic Entertainment

Apes Warfare Drops New Developer Video Ahead Of Early Access

Check out the latest video for the game Apes Warfare ahead of the game's launch into Early Access on Steam later this month

Article Summary Apes Warfare drops a new developer video ahead of its Steam Early Access launch on November 25, 2025.

Engage in turn-based battles with unique units, smart tactics, and varied terrain effects on every map.

Unlock new units, adapt strategies, and explore dynamic environments that influence gameplay outcomes.

Enjoy a vibrant world blending 2D and 3D art, with fun characters and exciting story-driven missions.

Indie game developer Stoic Entertainment and publisher GigaQuests have revealed a new developer video ahead of the Early Access release of Apes Warfare. The video gives a behind-the-scenes perspective of the work that went into the game while also showcasing some of its gameplay, helping you get a better idea of what to expect ahead of the launch. Speaking of, that will take place on November 25, 2025. For now, enjoy the video!

Apes Warfare

Fight in fun, turn-based battles on a grid-based battlefield. Unlock powerful units by capturing labs. Play a story mode with challenging missions and cool surprises. Command unique units with special skills. Change your plan depending on varied terrain conditions. Easy to learn, fun to master! Choose and use many different units in smart ways. Each one has its own power and specialty. Some are fast, others are strong. Try new tactics in each fight to keep the game fun and exciting. Every battle feels new when you mix and match your units and strategies.

The battlefield changes how your units fight. Forests, jungles, mountains, and roads give different effects. Some places make you stronger, others make you weaker, while some can be used to go unseen by the enemy. To win, you must make smart decisions and change your plan depending on where you fight. Be aware of changing weather. Explore a colorful world that blends 2D and 3D art. Fun character designs and rich backgrounds make each scene exciting to look at. The playful style brings the story and action to life. From cities to forests, every place feels alive, helping you enjoy both battles and adventure.

Unique Combat Units : Command a variety of units, each with its own abilities and specialties. Experiment with combinations to discover new tactics and playstyles.

: Command a variety of units, each with its own abilities and specialties. Experiment with combinations to discover new tactics and playstyles. Diverse Terrains : Forests, jungles, mountains, and urban environments all shape the flow of battle, while fun terrain types like lava fields, icy plains, and whirlpool zones keep the action fresh and unpredictable. Master positioning and environmental effects to outsmart your foes and claim victory.

: Forests, jungles, mountains, and urban environments all shape the flow of battle, while fun terrain types like keep the action fresh and unpredictable. Master positioning and environmental effects to outsmart your foes and claim victory. Whimsical Art Style: A vibrant world combining 2D charm and 3D depth. Colourful designs and expressive characters bring every battle to life.

