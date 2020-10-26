Among Us Developers Introduce New Anti-Cheat Measures

InnerSloth revealed this week they have put in new anti-cheat measures into Among Us in order to curb the rampant hacking. As pathetic as this sounds, yes, there are people who are so bad and selfish at this super simplistic game, they have to hack it to be the killer all the time. Or they have to make it so tasks do not get finished and have to be redone multiple times. Or any other number of cheats they put into the game because they have no skill or just want to watch the world burn in one of the best games to find popularity in 2020 when none of us can leave the house. Basically, we're just emphasizing that if you need to cheat at this game, you're intelligence is suspect and you need to be yeeted out of the servers immediately. Thankfully, the devs seem to be doing that.

According to one of the developers on Twitter, several measures have now been put in place to prevent cheating on random servers. This is actually the second wave of anti-hack measures as players were running into so many that they had to tackle this twice in Among Us. According to the info, they've fixes issues with both impersonation and chat spam leading to mass despawn, better known as the "black room" where people get stuck before the "Shhhh" animation comes up and you usually end up seeing people get disconnected. We'll see if that improves anything for those in the regular servers as the issue really hasn't come up that much in Twitch or other formats unless you're streaming yourself going into random lobbies. But it can't be stressed enough that if you need to cheat at this game, you're a pathetic gamer.