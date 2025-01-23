Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MKSM Design

Creo God Simulator Has Finally Been Fully Released

After being in Early Access for nearly six years, Creo God Simulator has finally released the full version today on PC via Steam

Article Summary Explore a vivid voxel world with randomized events and unique challenges in Creo God Simulator.

Play as the Creostrider, building a civilization with advanced cities and god-like powers.

Balance fear and faith to manage followers and ward off soul-corrupting creatures at night.

Unveil Creo's mysterious past while enjoying a new adventure with each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher MKSM Design has finally released the full version of their god simulation game Creo God Simulator. This thing has been in Early Access since March of 2019, getting a few updates here and there, but never really revealing their plans to get the final version out. But today that has finally happened as you can play it on Steam right now.

Creo God Simulator

In Creo God Simulator, every build is different, thanks to a procedurally generated voxel world that holds surprises for you to discover with each playthrough. As the Creostrider, build a society from the ground up, from simple resources like stone and trees to advanced cities that embrace technology and faith in their newfound powerful god. With a focus on serenity, Creo God Simulator embraces a peaceful pace and a colorful fantasy world to match. Your attention to detail will be rewarded from start to finish. You're working to build a city worthy of those who gave you your powers after all.

Randomized events, like feral cat herds and earthquakes, will challenge your logic and shake your followers' faith. However, faith isn't the only way to manage unruly villagers – strike fear into their hearts with devastating powers like meteors, lightning, rain, and more. But be careful, since creating too much fear can spawn the treacherous creatures of soul corruption at night, who seek nothing more than to consume any trace of happiness and faith by any means necessary. With a variety of buildings and technologies to utilize, a highly customizable free-form building system, and a unique story that drives the myriad goals and challenges players will encounter, Creo God Simulator is sure to keep gods on their toes for playthroughs to come.

Become the Creostrider : Convert the mysterious blue liquid known as Willpower into godly abilities that you can use to show divine love, like casting mighty miracles and advancing technology, or smite those who doubt your leadership – it's all up to you!

: Convert the mysterious blue liquid known as Willpower into godly abilities that you can use to show divine love, like casting mighty miracles and advancing technology, or smite those who doubt your leadership – it's all up to you! A Unique, Goal-Driven Story : A mortal leader who can channel the power of gods – the Creostrider – your goal is deification, achieved by building three unique megastructures that must be powered by the willpower you garner from your followers.

: A mortal leader who can channel the power of gods – the Creostrider – your goal is deification, achieved by building three unique megastructures that must be powered by the willpower you garner from your followers. The Fantastical World of Creo : Though the wild creatures of the soul corruption are out to consume your city and your Willpower, the land of Creo is largely a peaceful one, delicate in its balance and beautiful in its tranquility, with a dash of retro thanks to its handcrafted and adorable voxel graphics.

: Though the wild creatures of the soul corruption are out to consume your city and your Willpower, the land of Creo is largely a peaceful one, delicate in its balance and beautiful in its tranquility, with a dash of retro thanks to its handcrafted and adorable voxel graphics. Discover A Mysterious Past : Teeming with thousands of years of history, stories, and secrets, the world of Creo is ripe for discovery. Whether that's new artifacts and Willpower fragments for your museum, ancient text, or something else – give it a home in your city's museum!

: Teeming with thousands of years of history, stories, and secrets, the world of Creo is ripe for discovery. Whether that's new artifacts and Willpower fragments for your museum, ancient text, or something else – give it a home in your city's museum! A Different Playthrough Every Time: With free-form building placement, an ever-expanding inspiration system and tech tree, and randomized events that challenge your ability as a god, no two civilizations you build will be the same – embrace the calming atmosphere of this fantasy world and create a world worthy of you, the Creostrider!

