The Case Of The Golden Idol Set For Release On October 13th

Playstack announced this week that they'll be releasing The Case Of The Golden Idol for PC on October 13th. The game will have you playing a detective during a particularly interesting case as you will have to solve a number of cases involving people dying in the most gruesome ways possible. But not everything is as it seems, as even the most obvious of motives and conclusions may be off, as you'll inspect everyone who is suspected of doing the crime and deduce whether or not they were able to do it with the evidence at your disposal. The game actually has a demo that you can try right now on its Steam page at the link above, in case you want to give it a shot before the game drops in about two weeks.

The Case Of The Golden Idol is a narrative detective game set in an alternate 18th-century England where players must investigate 11 most strange and gruesome deaths spanning forty years. Something awful connects these tragedies, providing a wider mystery for the player to unravel. Each case is presented as a snapshot scene frozen in time. Players can freely search through these scenes in whichever fashion they choose to deduce the suspect, motive, and chronology of events. The player's theory is then placed into an interactive notepad, which in turn will inform the player whether their theory is correct or not. Challenging players' abilities to think critically, collect crucial evidence, and interpret clues that will be key to their success, the brain-twisting gameplay will help reveal the true nature of the mysterious Golden Idol and those who covet it. Follow the forty-year journey of a cursed aristocratic family as you untangle a web of deceit and villainy in your hunt for the truth behind this dark conspiracy.