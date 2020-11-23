The Chrysler Building Was Gone From Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

People have noticed there's a specific landmark missing in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales as their version of NYC is one building shy. When you play the game and go swinging through Manhattan, there are two things you'll see along the way that will make you appreciate the work the devs put into making this game. The first is the real-world NYC landmarks, and the second is the Marvel landmarks that have been put in certain locations. Such as the Wakandan Embassy, the Avengers Tower, and Sanctum Sanctorum. But recently some keen-eyed players noticed there's one particular building that's now missing from the PS5 version of the game: The Chrysler Building. It's not like it wasn't there before, in fact, it's part of a small mission to go take a picture of the landmark in the original game from 2018. So what exactly happened to the building?

According to an interview with Game Informer, Insomniac Games couldn't get permission to use the building in the game.

"When creating our representation of the city we wanted to include as many landmarks as we could to add to the sense of immersion," James Stevenson, Insomniac's community director, told Game Informer when asked for comment. "Sometimes negotiations to use those locations didn't work out, which was the case with the Chrysler Building in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

The story goes on to inform you that the building itself was sold back in March 2019 to an Austrian company named SIGNA Group as well as the NYC real estate development company RFR Holding LLC to the tune of $150m. Once the building's ownership changed hands, their previous agreement to use the property was dead in the Hudson and they were forced to renegotiate, which as you can see, didn't go so well. It's a shame it's no longer there as it is a piece of the NYC skyline that should be represented. But it appears some people have a lack of vision after spending insane amounts of cash.