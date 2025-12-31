Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Fix-a-Bug, The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is Holding a Gauntlet Challenge

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is holding a special gauntlet challenge where you can be immortalized within the game permanently

Article Summary The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles launches a special Hyper-Dungeon Gauntlet speedrun event.

Top 10 fastest players get immortalized as unique NPCs inside a new Hyper-Dungeon level.

The overall champion becomes a secret boss in level 47, with custom attacks and mechanics.

All runs must use the Destroyer archetype, with no cheats or exploits allowed by participants.

Indie game developer Fix-a-Bug and publisher 2P Games have launched a special event in The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles where you can be a part of the game. The new Hyper-Dungeon Gauntlet is a specialized speedrunning challenge that allows players to achieve specific goals in the shortest possible time. The fastest players will be immortalized within the game permanently, which includes being an NPC or becoming a boss in the game. We have more details below from their website, which is where you'll submit your speedrun, as the challenge is running through January 13, 2026.

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles – The Hyper-Dungeon Gauntlet

The challenge is simple, but that doesn't mean it's easy! Complete a full, verifiable, and clean speedrun of The Crazy Hyper‑Dungeon Chronicles with the following criteria: Participants must utilize the Destroyer character archetype, a build characterized by a focus on combat, less dialogue, and a greater overall difficulty, making it the supreme way of testing dungeon-crawling prowess. All runs must be clean – meaning absolutely no cheats, mods, or unauthorised exploits will be permitted.

Top 10 The lucky 10 who achieve the best times will be immortalised as special NPCs added to a special level within the Hyper‑Dungeon. Each NPC will include the following: One animated pixel art sprite

Two portraits visible during dialogue with the NPC

Up to two short lines of dialogue (agreed upon with the winners and with Fix-a-Bug's approval) translated into all languages supported by The Crazy Hyper‑Dungeon Chronicles (English, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese).

The Champion On top of this, the player with the fastest time will receive not only the adulation of their fellow dungeoneers, but an extra reward in the form of the following: An optional secret boss hidden in level 47, which, when defeated, will drop a unique piece of equipment that grants the players a significant boost (need to iron out what this will be). The Fix-a-bug team will also collaborate with the winner to design a personalised boss attack animation and mechanic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!