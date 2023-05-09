The Crew 2 Reveals New Content For Season 8, Launching May 10th Ubisoft is set to launch Season 8 of The Crew 2 tomorrow, with an all-new chapter and tons of content to explore.

Ubisoft dropped new details today about the next episode of Season 8 of The Crew 2, set to be launched into the game tomorrow, May 10th. The next episode has a ton of cool content revolving around their partnership between Motorflix and the US Speed Tour series, as you'll be able to take part in ten new event in the middle of Lake Michigan. Complete with a brand-new gameplay modifier never seen before in the series as you'll be getting Speed Boosters. This exclusive feature is only available in the new USST Next events as you drive through boosting arches, receiving a temporary speed boost to reach over 500 KMH. We got more info for you below on the season as it will launch in the morning.

"The Crew 2 players will be able to get behind the wheel of the futuristic AGP concept cars in the Motorflix Arena, the fully dedicated closed track, to master the all-new speed boosters. This second episode also introduces a brand-new Motorpass, featuring 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium. It includes special edition vehicles such as: the McLaren 720S Spider Blast Edition (Hypercar), the Proto Concept Sparrow Competition (AGP), the Lotus Evora GTE Overcut Edition (Street race), plus various vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and much more. A total of 17 tiers will offer free rewards, among which Creators Concept Spruemeister SM71 (AGP), created by John Frye, lead designer, digital modeling, and visualization team at Honda Motorsports."

"In USST NEXT, many vehicles from previous Motorpass will make their comeback to the store, so players can purchase these vehicles with bucks or CCs. The list of returning vehicles includes the Chevrolet Grand Sport Armored Edition (Street race) on May 10, the Shelby GT500 1967 American Edition (Rally cross) on May 31, the Volkswagen Kombi High School Edition (Monster truck), and the Creators Tkachenko Ice Hunter (Rally cross) on June 21. In addition to the vehicles available in the Motorpass, a new line-up of vehicles will be introduced to the store throughout the season to give players as many choices as possible. Players will be able to drive the Proto Concept Glow Motorsport (AGP), alongside the Proto Concept Pulse Performance (AGP) starting May 10. More surprises will come later with vehicle additions throughout the episode. "USST Next" also delivers broader customization opportunities with 40 additional vanity items, including animated roofs, as well as avatar outfits, smoke, tires, underglows, tinted windows, and more."