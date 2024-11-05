Posted in: Games, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: The Crew

The Crew Motorfest Has Launched Season 5 This Week

Ubosift has launched a new season of content for The Crew Motorfest, as Year 2 brings with it more cars, more modes, and other options

Ubisoft has released a new update for The Crew Motorfest, as they've launched Season 5 as part of the Year 2 content for the title. With the new season comes two new additions, Made In Japan Volume 2 and the Chase Squad Playlist, as they have added several new cars and content to the game. We have more info from the team below along with a few new videos and images for you to check out, as the content is now live.

The Crew Motorfest – Season 5

With the arrival of Season 5 on November 6, The Crew Motorfest players can explore the new island of Maui for free. With over nine new areas and biomes, plus more than 470 km of new roads to explore, Maui offers endless opportunities for adventure, competition, and fun. Best of all, it's seamlessly accessible from O'ahu without any loading time, making travel between islands a pure pleasure for all players.

Made In Japan Volume 2: the thrilling follow-up to the highly acclaimed original playlist brings a fresh, intense night street racing experience, available for free to all The Crew Motorfest players. Completing the playlist unlocks access to Rival Races, where players can compete against 21 rivals scattered across O'ahu and Maui, engaging in dynamic face-offs on randomly generated races and earning exclusive rewards as players dominate the streets.

the thrilling follow-up to the highly acclaimed original playlist brings a fresh, intense night street racing experience, available for free to all The Crew Motorfest players. Completing the playlist unlocks access to Rival Races, where players can compete against 21 rivals scattered across O'ahu and Maui, engaging in dynamic face-offs on randomly generated races and earning exclusive rewards as players dominate the streets. Chase Squad Playlist: players will embark on a high-stakes hunt to track down, outmaneuver, and take down street racing rivals in dynamic face-offs across the island. Available through the Year 2 Pass, this high-octane experience offers a chance to rise from rookie status to a respected squad member. After completing the Chase Squad Playlist, new open-world chases, with 21 street racers to take down, will be playable. Throughout the playlist, they will discover exclusive intense music tracks by Carpenter Brut, a renowned French artist notorious for blending elements of horror films, metal, rock, and electronic music. These creations perfectly capture the intense atmosphere of the Chase Squad experience, and the Playlist will include the exclusive custom track Death Racer, available on all digital music and streaming platforms on November 1st.

The new Gold and Ultimate Editions of The Crew Motorfest come with the Year 2 Pass across all platforms. It will allow players to unlock the thrilling Chase Squad experience, complete an exclusive playlist, and dive into a new open-world chase game mode. The pass also grants access to 20 additional cars, starting with nine unlockable vehicles in the playlist from November 6th.

Season 5 also introduces significant improvements for the experience of all players, including functional rearview mirrors on New Gen Consoles and PC for the first time ever on a The Crew game, enhancing situational awareness and providing a better view of competitors and the environment behind. Prestige Tickets, a new currency, allow players to unlock previously missed rewards from the Summit Contests. To add depth to the racing experience, new Grand Race modifiers and sections on Maui make their debut alongside the addition of the No Collision feature. More modifiers will be incorporated based on player feedback to ensure an engaging experience for everyone. Lastly, the Bug Reporter , an online tool for tracking any in-game issues, provides greater transparency about the development process and ensures a smoother experience for all players.

With Season 5, Ubisoft Ivory Tower is thrilled to be part of the first batch of games that will be enhanced for the new PlayStation 5 Pro when the console launches on November 7th. The game will run at 60 FPS with an average resolution of 1696p during missions, upscaled using the new PSSR technology. Maximizing the console's capabilities, The Crew Motorfest will reach an unprecedented level of visual quality on PS5, with sharper and cleaner image quality and more objects on-screen—decals, vegetation, and crowds—to provide the most intense way to experience the game.

