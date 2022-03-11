The Dark Heart Of Balor Will Be Released Sometime This Summer

Game Artists, LLC revealed this week that they have set The Dark Heart Of Balor to be released on Steam this Summer. Right now the plan for the game is to be released into Early Access, but the date has not been confirmed beyond the idea that it will be midway through the year. But when the game does eventually come out in full, it will be released along with a console edition for all three major platforms. Until we get a dater, you can check out more about the game below.

The Dark Heart Of Balor is a dark fantasy hack and slash side scroller, where you play the demon-possessed Hunter. Archdemon Balor has opened the Gate of Hell into the human realm and hordes of demons and monsters have flooded into man's world-destroying everything in their path. You must protect those who are still alive and ultimately destroy Balor to close the Gate. Your quest will take you across the continent of Eridun into dark crypts, demon-infested wilds, and demonic rifts in the fabric of the world. It will be full of deadly traps, ambushes, and puzzles. The diabolic foes in your way will test your combat skills and newly found arcane powers. Will you become strong enough to put an end to Balor's reign of terror? The fate of the world depends on you, Hunter. Thrilling 3D side-scrolling hack and slash gameplay.

An atmospheric dark fantasy world to explore. Each level in the game features a unique environmental design, variety of NPCs, and interesting use of player skills and locomotion.

A plethora of deadly weapons and powers to unlock. You have at your disposal an assortment of arms, melee and magical, that you can use in several powerful combinations.

An army of monsters and demons to slay.

Character upgrade system. As the game progresses, you will gain skill points that can be used to upgrade your character's abilities, such as multiple offensive and defensive skills and magic.