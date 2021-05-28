Pokémon TCG & Ultra Pro Create 25th Anniversary Binder & Merch

2021 marks the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon, which is being celebrated by a year of products, music, and fun. We have seen the franchise release collaborations with A-list artists including Katy Perry and Post Malone while hinting at more to come. The Pokémon TCG itself has released a few products branded with the 25th Anniversary logo as well, including the First Partner Packs which reprint cards featuring the Starter Pokémon in jumbo size as well as the 2021 McDonalds set, which featured 25th Anniversary packs in Happy Meals.

What hasn't yet been released or even hinted at, though, is the actual 25th Anniversary set. We know that it's coming, with everything pointing toward an October 2021 release, and we know that it is going to be a Special Set (or, Holiday Set as they are sometimes called) like Shining Fates and Champion's Path. What that means is that the set will not be released as individual packs or booster boxes, and you will instead find the set in specific products like Elite Trainer Boxes and Special Collections. So while we wait to hear about what that set will include, the Pokémon TCG has finally announced more 25th Anniversary products… this time in an officially licensed collaboration with Ultra Pro.

Ultra Pro has begun to list their Pokémon TCG 25th Anniversary products, which feature the official P25 logo seen on the First Partner Packs and other officially branded products. So far, the products announced include a trading card binder and a wooden deck box. Here's the official product announcement:

Ultra PRO's 9-Pocket PRO-Binder for Pokémon features a vibrant, full-art cover and an elastic strap closure. Side-loading pockets and low-friction material help keep cards in place. Safely stores up to 360 cards in archival-safe, acid-free, non-PVC pages.

The binder will retail for $24.99 and the wooden deck box goes for $29.99. Both are set to release in October 2021.