Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Dark Queen of Mortholme

The Dark Queen of Mortholme Secures Mid-August Release

Become the final boss in The Dark Queen of Mortholme, as you take on a wouldbe hero trying to bring down your reign of terror

Article Summary The Dark Queen of Mortholme releases mid-August, letting you play as the all-powerful final boss.

Face off against a relentless hero in this unique, macabre, second-person pixel art indie adventure.

Your choices change the story—will you crush the hero or understand their purpose through dialogue?

Defeat the persistent hero, unlock Steam Achievements, and experience a haunting, emotional soundtrack.

Indie game developer Mose and publisher Monster Theater have confirmed an official release date for The Dark Queen of Mortholme, as the game arrives next month. The game is pretty awesome as you play the final boss of an adventure, with all sorts of power at your disposal. But like all stories, a would-be hero has arisen to try and take you down. Over and over again, hoping to find a weakness. We have more details about the game from the devcs, and the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on August 15, 2025.

The Dark Queen of Mortholme

You are the final boss, the Dark Queen of Mortholme, unrivaled in power. A hero invades and is easily crushed. Yet, they keep returning. A short-form indie game about an unusual bond, perspectives, and the beauty of change. Experience a macabre, short-form, second-person indie, you play as The Dark Queen of Mortholme, the final barrier between the Hero and the end credits. In this fixed-screen pixel art game, use the Queen's attacks against this hero, slay them, and quell this nuisance once and for all. But, wait. How is this possible? The Hero keeps coming back. Depending on your dialogue choices, the story will play out differently. Will you see the Hero's point of view, or continue ruling as the Queen Everlasting?

Unleash Queenly Chaos – Wield the ever-evolving arsenal of the Dark Queen's most devastating attacks.

A Relentless Foe – Face a persistent Hero in a showdown to end all showdowns.

Handcrafted Pixel Art – Painstakingly designed for impeccable game feel.

A Haunting Score – Fall into the tones of the Dark Queen's domain.

Conquer and Collect – Unlock Steam Achievements as you slay this annoying hero!

A Challenge Worth Finishing – Designed to be beaten in a single, emotional sitting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!