The Detective Pikachu Returns Event Begins In Pokémon GO

The Detective Pikachu Returns event begins today in Pokémon GO as a cross promotion of the Nintendo Switch game releasing Friday.

The Detective Pikachu Returns event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event ties into the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, a game based on the original Detective Pikachu movie. The game is made for Nintendo Switch and sees a return to Ryme City. Ryme City is described as "a place where humans and Pokémon coexist and support each other. Partner Pokémon and wild Pokémon alike wander the city alongside the people who live there." The Pokémon GO event gives players another chance to catch the costumed Detective Pikachu in its Shiny form and introduces a new hat for Slowpoke, seen in the promotional event graphic below.

Here's what's happening for the Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Pikachu wearing a detective hat (can be Shiny), Slowpoke wearing a hat (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Lotad (can be Shiny), Chimecho (can be Shiny), Bronzor (can be Shiny), Xatu, Bellossom, Ducklett, Cutiefly, and Falinks.

Pikachu wearing a detective hat (can be Shiny), Slowpoke wearing a hat (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Lotad (can be Shiny), Chimecho (can be Shiny), Bronzor (can be Shiny), Xatu, Bellossom, Ducklett, Cutiefly, and Falinks. Field Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will feature the following encounters: Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), and Rowlet.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will feature the following encounters: Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), and Rowlet. Event bonus: Trainers can enjoy surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a detective hat once per day by taking snapshots 2× XP for spinning PokéStops during the event Collection Challenge leading to Field Research Detective Pikachu Avatar Pose

Timed Research: Niantic writes: Help Professor Willow track down a "Pokémon of interest" in this Timed Research story. Complete Field Research tasks to earn an encounter with Pikachu wearing a detective hat! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic writes:

