The Devil Within: Satgat Receives November Release Date

After being released into Early Access a few months ago, The Devil Within: Satgat now has a full release date later this month

Article Summary The Devil Within: Satgat leaves Early Access and launches on Nov 21, 2024, for PC and PS5.

Join Kim Rip in a battle against demonic forces to save humanity in a 2.5-D action platformer.

Explore a vast world, improve your abilities, and uncover the secrets of the Ebon Sting.

Experience intense platforming, combat, and neo-futurist aesthetics throughout the game.

Indie game developer Newcore Games and publisher Astrolabe Games have confirmed the official release date for The Devil Within: Satgat. The game has been in Early Access since April, getting updates here and there while the team worked on the full version of the game. Now we know the full game will be released on November 21, 2024, for both PC via Steam and PS5. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

The Devil Within: Satgat

In The Devil Within: Satgat, you play as Kim Rip, a man at war with himself. When demonic forces erupt into the world, Royal Guard member Kim Rip must act to save humanity – at the risk of his own! He'll have to cross the land fighting devilized humans on his path to destroy The Ebon Sting, the source of the evil energy unleashed on the world. Players will have multiple weapons to choose from, along with nefarious powers that Kim Rip will earn for each Arch Demon he defeats. As Kim Rip continues growing his powers, players will have an array of offensive, defensive, and mobility abilities to master. The 2.5-D world of The Devil Within: Satgat will also feature thrilling platforming action, with routes that you'll need to earn the right to explore.

Progressing Abilities you'll earn by fighting and exploring. Every location has opportunities to learn new skills that will aid in uncovering the secrets of the Ebon Sting.

Intense Platforming that pushes your problem-solving abilities and adds a new complication to fights.

A Vast World inspired by traditional images and neo-futurist aesthetics. Explore desolate cities, rugged peaks, dense forests, military complexes, and more.

Perilous Secrets that all come together to solve an enigmatic riddle about the world at large. What caused the Ebon Sting, and how can one man defeat it? Explore and fight to find out.

