The Elder Scrolls: Castles Confirmed For September Launch

Bethesda Softworks have opened up pre-registration for The Elder Scrolls: Castles, as the game comes to mobile devices next month

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls: Castles, Bethesda's mobile game, releases on iOS and Android on September 10, 2024.

Pre-registration is open now; step into the ESO universe as the right hand of the king or queen.

Build and manage your own castle, make decisions, train subjects, and maintain order in this strategic RPG.

Customize your castle, settle disputes, and send heroes to battle classic Elder Scrolls foes for valuable items.

Bethesda Softworks has dropped new details and opened up pre-registration for The Elder Scrolls: Castles as the game revealed its mobile release date. According to the team, Castles is the spiritual successor to Fallout Shelter, set in the ESO universe as you become the right hand of the king or queen, managing the kingdom. The game will have you build out the castle of your dreams, rule over your subjects, and make critical decisions to keep everything running while building out the legacy of those in charge. Enjoy the video above and the info below as the game will be out on iOS and Android on September 10, 2024.

The Elder Scrolls : Castles

The Elder Scrolls: Castles puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty. Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne. Tell your story for generations – each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come! Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril. Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.

