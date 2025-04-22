Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls, Video Games | Tagged: The Elder Scrolls IV, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered Is Available Now

Bethesda Softworks revealed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Remastered is out now, bringing players back to the darkness in 4K

Article Summary Experience Oblivion in stunning 4K on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with enhanced visuals and mechanics.

Explore Cyrodiil like never before, including Knights of the Nine and The Shivering Isles expansions.

Enjoy all previous DLCs like Fighter's Stronghold and Vile Lair within this remastered adventure.

Create your adventure with revamped character generation and an epic, immersive storyline.

Bethesda Softworks held a special livestream today in which they released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Almost two decades after the original release of the now genre changing RPG title, they have brought players back into the darkness, only this time its in 4K at 60FPS, with a ton of upgraded visuals and mechanics, a number of other improvements across the board, and a chance for new and old fans to go back to Cyrodill. We have more details here as the game is out now.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered

In the shadow of evil, a hero will rise from the ashes of a fallen empire. The gates have been opened, and the battle has begun. Only one thing can save the world from Mehrunes Dagon and the demonic hordes of Oblivion. The true heir of the Septim line must be found and restored to the Imperial throne. Players who set forth in 2006 into the original game will have an opportunity to explore Cyrodiil like never before with stunningly updated visuals and modernized game features in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Remastered.

They'll also be able to experience the Knights of the Nine and The Shivering Isles story expansions. Not only that, but the game's previously released downloadable content: Fighter's Stronghold expansion, Spell Tome Treasures, Vile Lair, Mehrune's Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard's Tower, Orrery, and Horse Armor Pack, will also be accessible. Adventurers favoring the flare of the Deluxe Edition will get to experience all the above, plus Mehrunes Dagon and Akatosh custom Armor and Weapon Sets as well as the Official Digital Artbook and Soundtrack.

(Re)Discover Cyrodiil: Journey though the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion with completely remastered graphics. Handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring for both new and returning players.

Journey though the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion with completely remastered graphics. Handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring for both new and returning players. Navigate Your Own Story: Forge your path with new depths of control from expanded character generation and revamped leveling systems. From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, create your custom character and play exactly the way you want.

Forge your path with new depths of control from expanded character generation and revamped leveling systems. From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, create your custom character and play exactly the way you want. Experience An Epic Adventure: Be transported to a universe bursting with captivating stories and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Revitalized combat animations and added visual effects make mastering swordcraft and wielding powerful magic more engaging as you fight to save Tamriel from the Daedric invasion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!